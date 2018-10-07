Special brew for community cause

use a pic of the jetty too

If you’re drinking a beer this summer, it may as well be for a good cause.

A limited one-off brew from Two Thumbs Brewing Co. to be released next month will raise money for the restoration of the Governors Bay Jetty.

Brewery owner and Governors Bay resident Mark Limber it was “a bit of no-brainer” to combine his love of brewing with a passion for his community.

“Everybody wants a beer for Christmas, it may as well be for a good cause.”

Cases of the yet to be named and labelled “jetty beer” were available for pre-order now and would be released in early November.

All profits would go towards the restoration of the Governors Bay Jetty, with Two Thumbs only recouping the cost of labour and ingredients.

The recipe was known as a steam beer, using yeast strands which normally favoured cooler temperatures in a hot brewing process.

“It’s something light, between a pale ale and a lager.”

Mr Limber said his brewery had released a similar recipe last summer which “went down so well.”

“I just thought this would be ideal for this.”

The mix was fermenting last week and was put into a conditioning tank this week, where it would stay for a further two to three weeks.

“That’s when all the flavour starts developing.”

Only one 800 litre batch would be brewed of the beer, which would equate to 129 cases of 12 500ml bottles.

“Once those 129 cases are gone, it’s gone,” Mr Limber said.

The Governors Bay Jetty was an “icon” to the town, Mr Limber said and had been there for more than 100 years and was closed after the earthquakes of 2010 and 2011.

Mr Limber said the Governors Bay Jetty Trust estimated they could restore the jetty for $3 million. The city council had agreed to match the trust up to $1.5 million in funding.

The trust had arranged with the city council to purchase the jetty for the nominal fee of $1. It would then sell the jetty back for the same price once renovations were complete.

Mr Limber said the group had applied for grants to fund the work and needed $600,000 from the community, $200,000 of which they had already raised.

Cases of the beer were available to pre-order from the website www.savethejetty.org for $120.

The brewery was running a competition to name the beer and design its label. Entries for the competition are open until Sunday and could be emailed to savethejetty@gmail.com. More information can be found at the Governors Bay Jetty Restoration Trust Facebook page.