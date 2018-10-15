Skateboarders terrorise central city

A group of young skateboarders are terrorising central city businesses and randomly beating people up on the streets.

Hereford St businesses, Robert Harris, Hachi Hachi, Ibis Hotel, Pita Pit and Burgerfuel say they have on-going issues with youths displaying anti-social behaviour outside their premises.

A 21-year-old man (right), who didn’t want to be named, told The Star he was assaulted by the group earlier this month, when he was sitting in Cathedral Square. He received a black eye, split lip and broken glasses.

The victim was also told during the assault, “you don’t know who we are.”

Hachi Hachi employee Patina Hu said the issue with the youths has been on-going for three months.

Ms Hu and other employees have received verbal abuse from the skateboarders both while they are working and walking to and from work. They have also tipped over rubbish bins in the store and ‘mooned’ them.

“We don’t feel safe, it’s horrible,” she said.

Robert Harris employee Jamie Lancaster-Pringle said the cafe has verbally trespassed several people in the group.

“They yell at each other and are loud and disruptive. They take up the whole footpath and sit on our outdoor furniture smoking, without purchasing anything,” she said.

Ibis Hotel general manager Bradley Condor said the problem is “significant.”

Burgerfuel employee Britt Bowden said the youths loiter on the street and “terrorise and intimidate people.”

He said CCTV camera footage of the Cathedral Square assault was not able to identify the offenders.

Central City Business Association chairman Brendan Chase said he is aware of the issue and that police response is required.