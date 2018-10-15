Skateboarders terrorise central city

A group of young skateboarders are terrorising central city businesses and randomly beating people up on the streets.
Hereford St businesses, Robert Harris, Hachi Hachi, Ibis Hotel, Pita Pit and Burgerfuel say they have on-going issues with youths displaying anti-social behaviour outside their premises.
A 21-year-old man (right), who didn’t want to be named, told The Star he was assaulted by the group earlier this month, when he was sitting in Cathedral Square. He received a black eye, split lip and broken glasses.
The victim was also told during the assault, “you don’t know who we are.”
Hachi Hachi employee Patina Hu said the issue with the youths has been on-going for three months.
Ms Hu and other employees have received verbal abuse from the skateboarders both while they are working and walking to and from work. They have also tipped over rubbish bins in the store and ‘mooned’ them.
“We don’t feel safe, it’s horrible,” she said.
Robert Harris employee Jamie Lancaster-Pringle said the cafe has verbally trespassed several people in the group.
“They yell at each other and are loud and disruptive. They take up the whole footpath and sit on our outdoor furniture smoking, without purchasing anything,” she said.
Ibis Hotel general manager Bradley Condor said the problem is “significant.”
Burgerfuel employee Britt Bowden said the youths loiter on the street and “terrorise and intimidate people.”
He said CCTV camera footage of the Cathedral Square assault was not able to identify the offenders.
Central City Business Association chairman Brendan Chase said he is aware of the issue and that police response is required.
So…where exactly are the cops?
Or, what about the CCTV footage of the area?
Why haven’t the businesses and those attacked gone and filed Police Complaints and Reports?
I would suggest that everyone review the following;
1. That which constitutes a Breach of the Peace;
2. That which defines Trespassing;
3. That which defines Threatening Behaviour;
4. That which defines Assault, (to include Assault and Battery);
5. Gang-Related Terrorism;
6. Theoretical models of Justified Self Defence if attacked by these aimless thugs!
& quite frankly, if I ever encountered these creatures and they attacked me, they would be going to the hospital or, if I was threatened with deadly violence, to the morgue!!!
And the Juries in the High Courts have ruled ‘Not Guilty for reason of impending bodily harm’ to those that defend themselves from such criminal thuggery and events! (ie gun store assault, corner dairy assaults, etc.)
Here’s something else these creatures never think about; what would happen if they attacked a Combat Veteran, a skilled Martial Arts expert, or an off-duty Cop?
I also read in the NZ Herald yesterday that a mother and her 7 y/o daughter was attacked and the mother severely beaten by a 17 year old rapists, who got a minimal jail sentence.
The pic showed the rapist flashing a gangland hand gesture.
In addition, the rape victim was afraid that the rapist’s ‘associates’ (ie gang members) would show-up at her home and do further harm!
If I was in Parliament, I would introduce the Castle Law (which the Conservative Party and the Immigration Party was proposing) and the Stand Your Ground Law which gives you the legal, human and civil right to defend yourself from attack, bodily harm and the threat of death using deadly force to stop the same!
& since NZ signed on to the UN Treaty, I believe Article 18 gives you the right in any circumstance to defend your life, limb and property, and this is backed-up by the Geneva Convention!
The gangsta thugs-n-bones members would think twice about entering a home with a loaded firearm ready to rock and roll!
In the meantime, the little girl (age 7) was nearly choked to death along with her Mum, and the child witnessed her Mum being raped!
The rapists only got 8 years, will be out in 2, and will re-offend and probably return to the mother & daughter and harm / kill them out of revenge!
Had this been another country, he would have been tried as an adult and sent-down for life w/o parole for 30 years!
But, this is how NZ operates; with the Judicial System being intimidated or controlled by the gangs. (read Ross Kemp’s book, and see the video of the same!). There was even an MP who hob-nobbed with the criminal elements a while back! That really gives us all re-assurance that the MP’s will act in our own best interests? NOT!!!!