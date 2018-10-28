Signalised crossing to help students cross busy Papanui Rd

A signalised pedestrian crossing could be installed outside St Andrew’s College.

Last week the Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board approved the $285,000 project, which would replace the island crossing on Papanui Rd.

The proposal would be presented to the city council at an upcoming meeting.

The issue was brought to the board after city council staff carried out a risk assessment for roads across the city and found the crossing to be a high priority for an upgrade.

St Andrew’s College general manager David Evans said the existing crossing had been a safety concern for “a long time.”

“It’s a really difficult road to cross because of the high volume of traffic,” he said.

“We’ve had to put supervision in, in the morning and when school finishes to facilitate our students crossing the road in a safe way.” He said a signalised crossing was a great solution.

“Rather than people trying to dodge through traffic and trying to find a gap, this will provide a safe crossing. It will probably take away a bit of angst from motorists as well.”

Community board chairman Sam MacDonald said having the signalised crossing would be a good solution for both pedestrians and motorists.

“The beauty is that the lights will not come on without people pressing the button. They’re not going to stop the traffic unless there’s actually someone there.”

Pedestrian numbers peaked at 90 per hour at 8am on weekdays, along with the average traffic peak of 1657 vehicles.

Afternoon pedestrian numbers peaked at 110 per hour at 3pm, with the average traffic peak of 1698 vehicles.