Should the city’s event agency fund the Santa Parade?

Why the city’s events agency is not helping fund the Santa Parade has been questioned by a city councillor.

The event isn’t considered major enough for ChristchurchNZ to be involved.

It comes as an additional $20,000 of funding to go towards the parade’s rent, rates and insurance was approved at the city council meeting on Thursday.

It is the second time the city council has given funding to the parade this financial year – the first time $65,000 was granted.

However, city councillor Yani Johanson questioned why it was footing the bill without input from ChristchurchNZ.

Last year, the city council’s events unit was merged with Christchurch and Canterbury Tourism and Canterbury Development Corporation to create the tourism, events and economic development agency ChristchurchNZ.

“I just wondered if we’ve actually approached ChristchurchNZ which is very keen on attracting sponsorship to events and are they providing support? They’ve got a lot of funding now,” Cr Johanson said.

City council chief executive Karleen Edwards said granting funding was up to the city council.

“This is more of a community event, rather than a major event,” Dr Edwards said.

“We’ve asked ChristchurchNZ to focus on major events in their statement of intent and this is not a major event so it falls with council.”

City council manager events and arts Karena Finnie said that falls in line with the new events policy framework and major events strategy.

“The Santa Parade is classified as a regional event which is the responsibility of Christchurch City Council,” she said.

Cr Johanson said: “So cricket playing rugby guys with about 10,000 people, if they’re lucky, is in the mandate but this isn’t, with about 100,000 people. That seems very odd.”

ChristchurchNZ general manager destination Loren Heaphy and attraction said it has not been approached to support the Santa Parade.

“If we were approached, we would consider it alongside all other events that are looking for support.”