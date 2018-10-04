Sheat of all trades wins Ellesmere rugby’s top award

Southbridge halfback Cameron Sheat was the big winner at the Ellesmere Rugby Union’s annual awards night at the Waihora clubrooms last Saturday night.

Sheat won the Westpac Cup as Senior Player of the Year,

Not bad for a guy who played multiple positions in the backline this year,

While he prefers halfback or wing, he also spent time in the No 10 and No 12 jerseys as they need arose.

“Halfback and wing are my preferred positions but I ended up at first and second five this year which was different.

The 22-year-old is currently living in Lauder which is 30 minutes south of Edinburgh and playing for a club nearby called Melrose

He is playing for the Melrose Storm second XV where he picked up man of the match during a 41-24 win over Hamilton two weeks ago in his debut performance.

“I was pretty happy about that! Starting a season off that way is always good for your confidence and now I hope I can keep playing well week in week out.”

Sheat had hoped to force his way into the top team but league rules aroundeligibility prevented that from being possible.

“So the main goal now is basically win the league I’m in and to just keep playing good rugby,” he said.

Sheat said the timing was right for his first rugby OE.

“A few of the Melrose boys have come over to play for Southbridge so I thought it would be a good opportunity and experience whille I’m young to go over and give it a crack.”

Sheat said he was humbled to win Ellesmere rugby’s top individual award.

“It’s pretty special to be honest,” he said.

A lot of the previous players who have won the Cup are classy players and to now have my name on it, I’m honoured .

“With a lot of talent in the team this year it really could have gone to any of the lads.”

He’s unsure when he will be back home but he still has unfinished business on the rugby fields of Ellesmere.

“If I’m back in New Zealand next year then obviously making the Ellesmere and Country seniors are the main goals.but I’ll just have to wait and see how everything goes over here first.”

Waihora co-coach Joff Mooar won personality of the year, whille Prebbleton president Jeromy Knowler was named volunteer of the year,

They were amongst some of the winners.

Waimea Combined halfback Robert Sporke was named under-18 player of the year,

McLelland Cup for good conduct: West Melton Under 14.5

MK Rathgen Trophy under-18 Player of the year: Robert Sporke

Gavin Eastwick Trophy under-19 player of the year: Bailey Clarke

D&A Harkerss Trophy under-21 Ppayer of the year: Shaun Harrington

Westpac Cup Senior player of the year: Cameron Sheat

Earl Browning Memorial Trophy ERSU volunteer of the year: Jeromy Knowler

BNZ Trophy ERSU Personality of the year: Joff Mooar