Seventhwave returns home

Well-known wetsuit manufacturer Seventhwave has returned home, bringing its entire operation back to its original Ferrymead site.

The company moved to a site on Dyers Rd, Bromley, the day before the September 4, 2010, earthquake.

Managing director Sarah Armstrong-Park said the refitted shop opened on Monday morning.

She said the staff were excited to move the manufacturing plant, showroom and headquarters back to the company’s original home.

Sumner surfer Paul Zarifeh founded the company in 1987 as the Canterbury Wetsuit Company.

Mr Zarifeh died of pancreatic cancer on November 23 aged 60. Three weeks later, his son Sam Zarifeh died after falling from a raft on the West Coast’s Landsborough River.

The two were commemorated by a sculpture on the Esplanade which was installed in July.

Said Mrs Armstrong-Park: “Paul was a lovely guy and even though we weren’t there [when Seventhwave was in Ferrymead] ourselves, it’s still like going home. For our staff, who’ve been here for a long time, they’re so excited.”

Mrs Armstrong-Park and Leif Park took ownership of the company three years ago, and briefly considered whether it was feasible to continue manufacturing locally.

“We decided that, really, that’s what the brand is, keeping it Kiwi. Taking it home really aligns with that.”

She said the feedback from the surfing community has been positive. “Everyone’s really excited about us coming back.”

“It’s a nice easy location to get to and easy to find. We’re making it easier for our customers to find us.”

She said the Bromley site had served them well in the post-earthquake years.

“Now it’s time to bring Seventhwave back home to Ferrymead to a more central location for our loyal water-sport enthusiasts.”

Mrs Armstrong-Park said the location is “perfectly positioned” for surfers, paddleboarders, lifesavers, swimmers and boaties to drop-in.

She said the signs on the refurbished site have been modelled off Mr Zarifeh’s original signs. “Just with a few tweaks.”

The shop has been completely remodelled and the factory area is different.

“We’ve got an awesome new women’s summer range which we’re excited about.”

On Saturday, the company will host an open day and barbecue at the shop at 1063 Ferry Rd from noon. Tours of the factory will run from 4pm.