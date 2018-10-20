Santa Parade route changes due to hefty problem

The 72nd Christchurch Santa Parade has a completely new route because the floats are too big for Colombo St.

The parade is moving back to the central city after being held in Riccarton since the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

But Central Ward city councillor Deon Swiggs said instead of going along Colombo St as it used to, a new route will see the parade travel along Madras St between St Asaph and Kilmore Sts.

The 1.2km route will start at the corner of Madras and St Asaph Sts and will end at the corner of Madras and Kilmore Sts.

The event is planned for Sunday, December 2, starting at 2pm. If the parade is postponed it will be held the following week on December 9.

The parade’s future had been uncertain after struggling financially. But it has been granted financial support from the city council.

MultiMedia Communications agreed to sponsor the event, taking up the naming rights

for this year’s parade and

next.