Russley win Woodward Cup

Russley have continued their recent dominance in men’s golf by winning an eighth Woodward Cup title in 10 years on Sunday.

It turned out to be a perfect setting for their celebration as Russley hosted Canterbury Golf’s inter-club finals day, where they won three titles.

The men’s team claimed the Woodward Cup by defeating Templeton 6-2. Templeton, which were looking for their first title since 1963, were well in contention after nine holes with Russley holding a 4.5-3.5 advantage.

However, Russley’s contingent asserted themselves late in the matches to claim the title. Russley’s Miya brothers, Hiroki and Hayato, were both two down after nine holes against Sam Purdon and Jordan Latter respectively, but recovered to both win 2/1.

Reid Hilton, Michael McAuley, David Kelly and Andrew Dufton all came through with wins for Russley, while Templeton’s Rhys Wilson and Ryan Bellamy also had good wins. In the Pollock Cup final, it was one-way traffic for the Russley women after they had built an unassailable 5.5-0.5 lead against Pegasus after nine holes. Pegasus’ Hillary O’Connor came back from three down to grab a half against New Zealand junior representative Juliana Hung. But the other matches went Russley’s way, meaning they run out 4.5-1.5 winners. Amy Weng, Maddie May and Mihee Woo had big wins for Russley, while Karen De Latour got the sole win for Pegasus.

Russley also claimed the men’s eight-a-side Blank Cup with a 5-3 win against Clearwater. The scratch match-play Simon Cup final was won by Waitikiri after they defeated Avondale 6-2.