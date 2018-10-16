Running club takes on first paid coaches

The Sumner Running Club have started the athletics season off with a new approach to benefit junior members.

The club have employed paid coaches for their junior members for the first time.

International Association of Athletics Federations’ qualified coach Jay Sellathurai and Rachel Clark will run their first training session at Ferrymead Park on Tuesday.

Club member Lockie Campbell said parents have volunteered as head coaches for junior track and field athletes in the past.

“We just felt we needed to take this approach to grow numbers,” he said. “We were surprised to find someone as experienced and qualified as Jay,” Campbell said. Sellathurai has a background in athletics administration and coaching in Sri Lanka and has studied and lectured in England, Scotland, India, and Australia.

As well as coaching, Sellathurai studies at Canterbury University’s school of sport and physical education.

Sellathurai has also coached eight athletes at the World University Games.

“The club will be very fortunate to have Jay working with our juniors and, providing we have sufficient registrations, we look forward to him being a member . . . for the next three years.”

Clark has run the club’s Run Jump Throw children’s programme as a volunteer for about six years, Campbell said. She has three children who have been members of the club.

“She’s got well-qualified in it now,” Campbell said.

•To join the Sumner Running Club, visit www.sumnerrunningclub.org.nz for more information. The club’s fundraising run, the Boulder Bay Classic, is on October 28. To register for the event, go to www.boulderbayclassic.com