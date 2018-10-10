Rugby players meet young fans

Young rugby fans got the chance to meet some Canterbury rugby players.

Chris King, Phil Burleigh and Hamish Dalzell met and practiced with the pupils from Harewood School.

The players greeted the pupils for a chat and answered their questions before putting them through some training drills and having a game. Burleigh said it was nice to spend time with the young fans.

“It was great to meet the

next generation of enthusiastic young rugby players, to run through some skills training with them, and answer questions they have about what we do,” Burleigh said.

“This group was really engaged and keen to learn, so we enjoyed taking the time out to connect with them. I hope the knowledge we passed

on will help them get the

most out of their rugby in the future.”

The players put the boys through some training drills, finishing with a mock game in which three boys were each put into a team with a Canterbury player, while the third player was the referee.

Canterbury will meet

Counties Manukau at Pukekohe in the Mitre 10 Cup on Saturday.