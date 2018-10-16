Role restructuring for ChristchurchNZ

ChristchurchNZ staff are having to re-apply for their jobs as part of its ongoing restructure.

The tourism, events and development organisation announced it was reshuffling within months of its creation.

It is the result of a merger between the city council’s events team, Christchurch and Canterbury Tourism and Canterbury Development Corporation.

“In September we started consultation with all staff to ensure we had the right roles in each pillar to ensure we had the right roles within each pillar,” general manager corporate services Robyn Andrews said.

The structure was finalised at the start of the month after a new senior leadership team was set in place in July.

“We are now working with existing staff to give them the option to apply for roles within the new structure. Once this is complete we will know which roles we need to advertise externally,” she said.

Though she said it has not yet seen any redundancies, there will be changes to roles and some roles replaced by others.

“Some staff may leave the organisation at this point, but we don’t yet know how many.”

She said ChristchurchNZ is looking at “redeployment options” for staff.

“One staff member resigned proper to the structure being confirmed, while four others have indicated they will not be applying for roles and are serving notice periods.”

Ms Andrews said the company is still partway through the restructure process to enable to teams to work more efficiently.

Chief executive Joanna Norris told The Star in August the new senior leadership team, which was announced in February, was assessing if any further changes to staffing were necessary.

“We are currently evaluating all activity . . . once we have completed this, we will assess whether we have all the right roles and resource in place,” she said.