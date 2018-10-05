Resolution nears for code of conduct complaints

Under fire David East and three community board members appear to be close to resolving their conflict with the city council over District Plan flooding issues.

Coastal Ward city councillor East, Coastal-Burwood Community Board chairwoman Kim Money and deputy chairman Tim Sintes, and Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board member Darrell Latham are facing code of conduct complaints about an allegation staff had tampered with the District Plan.

Cr East said the city council had put a resolution offer forward, but he could not comment on the specific nature of the offer.

However, The Star understands it involves the group publicly apologising for their actions.

Cr East said the group had not accepted the city council’s offer and had gone back with their own.

“We filed a response to the council’s response yesterday,” he told The Star on Tuesday.

“We’re awaiting recognition of that and to hear further about the next steps. They’ve made an offer and we’ve made an offer.”

The root of the conflict is a three-line clause omitted from the city’s new District Plan, which came into effect in December.

The clause would give leeway to people in specific coastal areas, deemed at risk of flooding, to build and extend homes.

Mr Sintes said there had been several mediation meetings and an outcome was hoped for this week. But as Mayor Lianne Dalziel is in Japan, that would be delayed.

“We’re working our way forward, but we still have got to meet somewhere in the middle

. . . at this stage, we’ve agreed that’s confidential . . . there’s a difference of opinion so we’re not there yet,” he said.

However, Mr Sintes said the group was “sticking to its guns” and not backing down.

Dr Latham, who has been vocal in The Star and two of its community newspapers Bay Harbour News and Pegasus Post, was surprisingly mute when contacted yesterday.

“We’ve made a commitment to confidentiality.”

City council chief executive Karleen Edwards confirmed they had met twice to try and resolve the issue informally.

The Star asked Dr Edwards who was at the meetings, what the outcome was, and what resolution offers had been made.

She did not answer questions, stating it was confidential.

“The process is ongoing, therefore I have no further comment.”

However, Cr East confirmed discussions were still in the informal stage.

“None of us really want to go down the formal route, but that’s not to say we wouldn’t if things hit the fan.”

Last week the city council approved a proposal for

Greater Christchurch Regeneration Minister Megan Woods to utilise her powers under section 71 of the Greater Christchurch Regeneration Act to add the clause to the District Plan.