Resolution before Christmas technically possible

A resolution to the issues coastal residents are facing with building or renovating could possibly arrive in time for Christmas.

Individuals, residents’ groups and community boards have fought to get a clause added to the city’s district plan which would make it easier for residents in Southshore, South New Brighton and Redcliffs to build or renovate.

Last week the city council approved that staff draft a proposal for Greater Christchurch Regeneration Minister Megan Woods to utilise her powers under section 71 of the Greater Christchurch Regeneration Act to add the clause.

Coastal-Burwood Community Board deputy chairman Tim Sintes said overall it is a good move forward.

“I think time frames are huge for everybody. Worst-case scenario, it could be after Christmas. I would like to focus on the best scenario,” he said.

Mr Sintes told the city council in a deputation last week the stress the community had been put under was “shocking”.

“It actually blows me away to think that this has been brought up for so long and it has taken all this work to get to this stage . . . we have brought it up at the community board and council so many times,” he said.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel said Dr Woods would only be able to say yes or no to whatever proposal came before her.

“We have to make sure that the wording that goes in front of the minister is the wording that will solve the problem,” Ms Dalziel said.

City council staff said that process has three stages: Initiating the process, drafting a proposal and getting feedback from strategic partners, and then gaining final approval for the proposal to go to Dr Woods.

The final approval from the city council would, at the latest, come in December, and Dr Woods would make a decision early next year.

However, Ms Dalziel stressed that it was “technically” possible for the clause to be in the District Plan by Christmas.

During a joint deputation from the community boards representing the affected areas, Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board chairwoman Sally Buck said they wanted the process to be hastened.

“We believe this is a simple fix so there shouldn’t be any delay.”

Fellow board member Darrell Latham said the draft proposal could come back to the city council “in a matter of weeks, not months.”

Ms Dalziel said the process could only be sped up to a point, as there was a set process under section 71.

“All we can do is ask the community to understand that we will do everything we can, as fast as we can,” she said.

City councillor Sara Templeton supported the resolution be carried, but cautioned that “the process and any wording are not a silver bullet.”

“The process and costs (of getting resource consents within the RUO) may not change.”

