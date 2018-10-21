Redwood man cycles 1500km for prostate cancer

When Redwood’s Chris Jones embarked on a cycling journey to Auckland he knew it would be hard – but not as hard as living with prostate cancer.

The 66-year-old cycled 1500km from Christchurch to Auckland to raise money and awareness for the disease which he has battled himself.

“I’m one of the fortunate guys who can get out and ride his bike. Some men, sadly, are not here, some others with prostate cancer find riding a bike too uncomfortable.”

Mr Jones wanted to encourage men to see the doctor when something was wrong.

“Sometimes blokes, if I can be blunt, need to be passing blood before they actually see a doctor. They think it’s going to get better and it doesn’t,” he said.

“A lot of men spend a lot of time and money on their motor cars. They think nothing of taking the car in for a check-up or warrant of fitness, but they never take themselves in for a check up or full medical . . . and the family would much rather have dad around than a nice, shiny car in a garage.”

Through his Facebook page, Mr Jones honours one man each day who has died from prostate cancer.

He said he met with the families of some of the victims during his journey.

“It was great to meet all these people, I made a lot of connections. They were so supportive of me, I even had a few young boys make a sign to welcome me on one leg of the trip.”

Mr Jones said he aimed to cover about 100km a day, but each day brought on a new set of challenges.

“On the third day, I had a strong head-wind and rain for 130km. It made the nice days seem really great,” he said.

“I budgeted on about 100km a day but, of course, you have to vary it according to where your accommodation is and things like that. The shortest day was about 35km and the longest day was 212km.”

Mr Jones almost doubled his fundraising goal of $5000, raising more tan $9000 by the time he finished his trip.

•To make a donation, visit https://pedal4prostate2018.everydayhero.com/nz/chris.