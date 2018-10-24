Quarry consultation under fire again

Residents living near a proposed Fulton Hogan quarry are now questioning the

make-up of the company’s community advisory group.

Inquiries by The Star have revealed one member of the advisory group lives 3km from the proposed 170ha quarry site, bordering Curraghs, Dawsons, Jones and Maddisons Rds.

Curraghs Rd resident Simon Moore, who lives 600m from the quarry site, slammed the inclusion of the member.

“What a farce. How can that person be affected at all?” Mr Moore said.

Ian Walsh, lives 3km south-east of the proposed quarry site and is one of the seven members in the advisory group. He refused to talk to The Star.

Fulton Hogan said immediate neighbours are part of the advisory group. But Fulton Hogan refused to disclose who and what organisations are on the advisory group or comment on whether they regarded Mr Walsh as an immediate neighbour.

The Star is aware the Weedons Residents’ Association is part of the group.

The company did not invite all immediate neighbours to be part of the group.

Mr Moore said his neighbours who are immediate neighbours have not heard of the advisory group.

Said Fulton Hogan South Island manager Craig Stewart: “The group’s composition came about from neighbours and local residents’ inquiries and conversations with Fulton Hogan about our proposed quarry.”

Mr Stewart said discussion with the advisory group is part of the company’s “on-going process of engagement and development” of the resource consent application.

Mr Moore said it was concerning that the advisory group’s consultation could be used in preparing the company’s resource consent application.

“If somebody is 3km away, who can’t even see it or hear the damn thing, how on earth can they have any constructive input into it at all?” he said.

“It’s so farcical, that it’s unbelievable.”

Mr Moore challenged more members of the advisory group to come forward and make themselves known to Templeton and Weedons locals.

The Weedons Residents’ Association is part of the group. Association secretary Gary Doyle said the meetings did not provide new detail about the quarry.

The Templeton Residents’ Association refused to be part of the group, saying Fulton Hogan should speak to all residents, not a select group.

Fulton Hogan expect to submit their resource consent application next month.