Prison guard resigns after gang member ‘communications’

A female Canterbury prison officer has resigned after she was discovered having “inappropriate communications” with a gang member.

The Star has been told prison authorities were alerted after her suburban Christchurch house was trashed by gang members.

Police appear not to have been informed of the matter.

A Department of Corrections spokeswoman confirmed yesterday her employment had ended on September 17.

She said the officer herself had raised concerns about her inappropriate communications with a prisoner.

She would not say what the nature of the relationship and inappropriate communications were.

“We took immediate action to mitigate risk to the staff member and prisoner and resolve the issue. We have no evidence to suggest that the safety and security of the prison was compromised as a result of this individual’s actions,” she said.

She said Corrections demand a high standard a conduct from all employees and that a majority of the 9000 staff carry out their responsibilities with integrity and commitment.

“In any large organisation there are times when staff members fail to meet those standards. If staff fail to meet the standards required, then appropriate action is taken.”

Corrections Association of New Zealand president Alan Whitley said he had no comment to make on the matter.