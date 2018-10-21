Population growth puts pressure on advice bureau

A community service group in Hornby says it’s increasingly under pressure due to a population boom.

The Citizen’s Advice Bureau Christchurch area manager Mollie Howarth wants more volunteers and donations to cope with demand.

The bureau is a voluntary group providing free legal, justice of the peace and social services.

The demand for services at the Hornby branch is being fuelled by more people moving to Wigram and Rolleston, Mrs Howarth said.

She said the population growth in the area started after the September 2010 and February 2011 earthquakes.

“It’s perhaps because there’s the perceived psychological feeling of [the west] being the safer side of town,” Mrs Howarth said.

“A lot of people from Selwyn are stopping off in Hornby, working in Hornby, doing their groceries, and I’m primarily talking about Rolleston,” she said.

The Selwyn District Council estimated Rolleston’s population to be at about 13,000 in 2016, an increase from 9500 in 2013.

Out of 8811 clients contacted by the branch in the 2017/18 financial year, 10 per cent are from Selwyn.

Most of the demand is for Justice of the Peace services, which made up 2346 clients in 2017/18.

The clients are dealt with by 52 volunteers in the Hornby branch.

But there are not enough volunteers to open a new branch in Selwyn, Mrs Howarth said.

It also needed more donations to meet the increased population growth.

Volunteers often have to get clients to open up about their issues, she said.

“For example we might get a phone call from someone saying ‘I need a food parcel,” Mrs Howarth said.

“So our volunteers will ask why. Some people might say they’ve been drinking heavily after breaking up with their girlfriend and spent all their money on alcohol.”

The volunteers will then arrange for a food parcel and discuss counselling support.

“That is one aspect of what we do,” Mrs Howarth said.

“We’ll be looking for more volunteers in March next year, so there will be opportunities.”

There are currently no advice bureaus in the Selwyn District. Mrs Howarth says with more funding, that could be possible.

•To donate to the Citizen’s Advice Bureau, phone 349 5236.