Popular Port Hills needs restrictions

The Port Hills has become such popular destination restricting parking is necessary.

“We are experiencing a high demand for short stay parking in the car park beside the Sign of the Kiwi. Changes to the car park are proposed to work to meet this demand,” a city council report said.

Feedback on a proposal which would see 10 new restrictions put on car parks, one mobility park and designated motorcycle parking is now being sought by the city council.

The parks would all have a 60min time limit.

The report said the view of the city and recreation activities attract a lot of visitors to the Port Hills and parking needs to be changed to reflect the “requirements” of all users.

The car park is on Summit Rd, at the top of Victoria Park next to the Sign of the Kiwi cafe and provides access to a lot of nearby walking tracks.

Go to ccc.govt.nz/the-council/consultations-and-submissions/haveyoursay/show/195 t give feedback until October 25.