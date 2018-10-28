Playground getting equipment safety upgrades

Playgrounds identified as having safety issues across Selwyn are in the process of being repaired.

The district council is upgrading playground equipment at domains including Courtenay, Sheffield and Waihora.

It comes after a report on playgrounds across the district, highlighting equipment in need of repairs, was compiled in July.

The report was discussed at the district council’s property committee.

Reserves operations manager Jonathan Crawford said the majority of the playground equipment needing upgrades has since been repaired.

Key issues were identified at playgrounds at the Courtenay, Sheffield and Waihora domains.

The district council manages more than 70 playgrounds across the district.

Seven playground items rated “very poor” and 37 were “poor”.

Mr Crawford said when the report came out all affected committees were sent a copy of the material relevant to their playgrounds.

But the report bench-marked Selwyn as having an 80 per cent compliance for its playgrounds.

It said Selwyn’s playgrounds were in “very good” condition, with high levels of use and good maintenance.

At Courtenay Domain, the playground’s see-saw was closed and swing was in poor condition.

Mr Crawford said Courtenay playground is still cordoned off.

At the Sheffield Domain, the report identified the fibreglass slide as being cracked and broken while the swings and timber edge were in poor condition.

The Sheffield Domain is in the progress with the Sheffield/Waddington Reserve Board Committee of getting fixed.

For the playground at Waihora Domain, the boat was in poor condition and the tree house had many broken parts that needed to be repaired.

The Rolleston Domain playground also had a number of compliance and maintenance issues while the fitness equipment at Prebbleton Domain were of a poor quality.

Mr Crawford said the district council is very pleased with the feedback it received.

“The report was very complimentary describing it as some of the best quality of stock in New Zealand,” he said.

District councillor Pat McEvedy said not a lot of remedial work was required because such a high per percentage of playgrounds that are compliant and in good order.

“I am really pleased about that, we have a lot of playgrounds,” he said.

It is estimated Selwyn has about eight playgrounds per 1000 children under the age of 15.

Compared to the rest of the country there is a median of three playgrounds per 1000 children.