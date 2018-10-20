Personalities, politics divide community boards

Personality clashes and differing political views are dividing community boards around the city.

The latest causality in widespread local government friction is Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board deputy chairman Aaron Campbell who is set to be sacked by his board.

A notice of motion, which has been accepted by city council chief executive Karleen Edwards, was filed last Thursday to remove him as deputy chairman at the board’s October 29 meeting.

He will remain as a board member for the rest of term but remains undecided if he will run again.

The move comes after Mr Campbell questioned the city council’s membership of Water New Zealand.

He questioned it during a board area report to city councillors.

Mr Campbell and board chairman Sam MacDonald met with board governance manager Matt McLintock the next day. Mr Campbell was told it was not the right place to raise the issue without authority.

Mr Campbell disagreed.

The notice was signed by all board members including the three city councillors Aaron Keown, Raf Manji and Jamie Gough.

“I’m disgusted and disappointed,” Mr Campbell said.

He said he feels let down by the whole board and should have had the chance to discuss personality issues.

Mr MacDonald said he would not comment on the matter until after the meeting.

It comes as there is wider turmoil on boards around the city.

There have been clashes over the Denton Park decision between Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board members, which required intervention from an independent facilitator.

Dr Edwards and Mayor Lianne Dalziel also attended one of the board’s meetings to discuss the decision-making process and relationships.

There was also a failed attempt to oust chairman Mike Mora and deputy chairwoman Helen Broughton last year.

More recently there has been friction between Papanui-Innes Community Board chairwoman Ali Jones and member John Stringer around the decision-making process for a bus lane on Main North Rd. An indepdendent facilitator was also used.

Ms Dalziel could not answer questions from The Star yesterday as she was in meetings.

Mr Campbell said the move is political censorship, an attack on free speech and pre- election manoeuvring before local body elections next October.

Mr MacDonald and Mr Campbell have different political leanings – Mr MacDonald is electorate chairman for Ilam National MP Gerry Brownlee and Mr Campbell was campaign secretary for Mayor Lianne Dalziel and Christchurch Central Labour MP Duncan Webb.

Mr MacDonald also ran for

the board under the right-l

eaning Independent Citizens group.

While Mr Campbell is one of three members on the board who are not aligned with Independent Citizens – the others being Cr Manji and Cr Keown – who all ran as independents.

“Central Government

aligning should not come in

at a local level,” Mr Campbell said.

But Mr MacDonald said that is not the case.

“For anyone to insinuate

that this is political and not purely for the outcomes of our community is quite frankly offensive.”

The pair also butted heads on Mr Campbell’s call to introduce a liquor ban in Elmwood Park, which Mr MacDonald said was not supported by the majority of the board.