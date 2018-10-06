Peninsula the go-to for recreation

The first Life in Christchurch Natural Environment Survey has shown the beaches, rivers and harbours of Banks Peninsula are the favoured playgrounds for Cantabrians.

Between 60 and 80 per cent of the online survey’s 2350 respondents said they had visited the Port Hills, Heathcote River or Banks Peninsula’s bays and harbours in the last 12 months.

Around 85 per cent said they visited Christchurch and Banks Peninsula’s natural areas for recreational purposes such as walking and cycling.

The survey was conducted between May 11 and June 11 this year and the results would be used to help inform city council decisions.

It also sought feedback on environmental and biodiversity issues, natural environments, waterway quality and amenity, responsibility and actions, and climate change.

More than half of the respondents described their understanding of environmental issues in Christchurch and Banks Peninsula as good or very good.

However, only 44 per cent rated their understanding of biodiversity as good or very good.

City council monitoring and research team leader Kath Jamieson said the survey highlighted that local residents valued their natural environment and were prepared to play their part in protecting and nurturing the region.

“The biennial survey shows that 97 per cent of respondents agree or strongly agree that the city’s natural flora and fauna, and landscapes need to be protected for future generations while 95 per cent see native bush, tussock land and wetlands as important to the region’s identity,” she said.

While surface water and the quality of river banks were viewed as being in the poorest condition, Ms Jamieson said the city council was pleased that around 30 per cent said they had volunteered for conservation work in the past 12 months.

That included picking up rubbish, weeding or taking part in community planting.