Parking fines, wardens possible in parts of Selwyn

Enforcement and parking wardens could be a possibility as the district council considers how it manages car parking.

The district council voted to allow the draft Selwyn District Parking Strategy to go out for public consultation next month.

Under the plan, the district council could look at restricted car parking in some areas of Lincoln and Rolleston, development contributions to help fund off-street car parking, as well as parking restrictions and enforcement.

The need for the strategy reflects Selwyn’s booming population, which has grown from 38,000 to more than 60,000 over the past 10 years. It focuses on high demand car parking areas, particularly in Lincoln and Rolleston.

Car parking in Lincoln has been an issue in the past. It came to a head in 2016 when Lincoln businesses presented a petition to the district council calling on it to stop its plan to remove 75 car parks on Gerald St for cycleways as part of the Lincoln Town Centre Plan.

Lincoln Club president Lynn Townsend, who organised the petition, said he would prefer not to comment on the strategy until he knew more about it.

But he said: “Maybe the consultation process will encourage the council to re-think the cycleways in the main street that are going to take so many car parks away”.

He said the district council needed to “get on” with developing a site for car parking at 16 William St. The property has been earmarked to provide spaces for 40 vehicles to compensate for the loss of parks on Gerald St.

District councillor Grant Miller said the district council is currently in the process of completing land purchases to allow for more car parking in Lincoln.

He said a section behind iSushi has recently been bought along with a space on Lyttelton St.

“What we are trying to do is link up the car parks and have a really outstanding solution,” he said.

Last year Selwyn Times reported that district councillors met to discuss car parking issues, including how time limits in high-use areas are enforced and whether parking wardens could be on the table.

Cr Miller said the district council is focused on educating residents about parking but it will have the capability to give out parking tickets in the future.

It currently does not give out tickets or have parking wardens, preferring to take an educational approach to change behaviour.

Cr Miller said eventually there will come a day where car parking has to be enforced. “I don’t think anyone is really looking forward to that day,” he said.District councillor Grant Miller