Our People: SCAPE director’s vision of art on every corner

Deborah McCormick is the executive director of SCAPE Public Art. The trust installs free-to-view contemporary public art all around the city, with a focus on the annual seasons. Ms McCormick has been with the group since its inception in 1998, and talks to Sophie Cornish about life, work and all things art

What led you to this job and how did the trust come about?

Yes, I created it. I started as a graduate from the School of Fine Arts at Canterbury University. I was looking for a way into the arts in Christchurch. I’d had an exhibition of my own, where I had arranged the sponsorship, the materials and the fabrication. I enjoyed the aspect of organising. So I developed a proposal for a one-off exhibition, which I titled Art and Industry and took it to city council. They connected me with an experienced arts administrator named Warren Pringle. He had just returned from the United Kingdom where he had been an independent producer and promoter. Like me, he was looking for a way into the arts scene in Christchurch. So we got together, someone young enthusiastic and someone with experience, and set up the trust. In those days it was called Art and Industry Trust. It was about matching the know-how, the materials, services and support of the business industry with artists, to make these new artworks. That hasn’t changed 20 years on.

How was your university experience and did you grow up in Christchurch?

I went to Christchurch Girls’ High School and loved it. I was very keen on art, I loved going after school to the art room and I would spend all my time there when I wasn’t doing hockey. I was captain of the hockey team, that was another of my passions. My art teacher encouraged me to apply to the School of Fine Arts at Canterbury University, where her husband was the head. The first year at university was quite a soul-searching year. It’s very different from school. You are really questioning yourself, the purpose of your art, trying to find a topic that has meaning to society. In hindsight, I was very young and should have done gap year. A lot of the girls who started with me didn’t continue. But I stuck it out and loved it in the end and decided I wanted to have a career in the arts.

Did you always have an interest in art as a career or did you have other things in mind?

Three of my aunties are piano teachers and they all tried to teach me. I did try, but I am in visual arts for a reason, I can’t read music. I knew I wanted to be involved in the arts. At some point I wanted to be a pilot, and I think I could still do that. I used to tell people I wanted to be a pilot so I could fly all my family around the world for free. Maybe that’s something I will do in my semi-retirement, learn how to fly. I grew up in a creative environment, my mum was involved in the local theatre group in Oxford. She use to take me to rehearsals and I was in some plays myself. I did ballet too, there was always art in my childhood. It was something I felt comfortable in, I could express myself. It gave me a lot of joy. In my final year of arts school I met the love of my life, my husband. He was 11 years older than me and had his own business here, and an eight-year-old daughter. I wanted to stay with him and knew I needed to find something here in Christchurch so I could pay off my student loan.

The creation and transformation of the trust is a great story, but obviously you must have faced some challenges and hardships along the way? Was there ever a time where you wanted to give up?

No, I have never felt like I haven’t been able to get up in the morning and be excited about my job. Obviously there are many challenges to overcome, funding is always an issue in the arts. You have to be flexible. The board is set up in a way that it has really good financial oversight, the generosity of people is phenomenal. We have to put our best foot forward every year and continue to perform, so people have confidence in what we deliver. We have been lucky to have people and sponsors that support us. Some have been with us from the very first project. It’s like anything, you have to build relationships. There were moments after the earthquake, when it was hard to pick up the pieces and carry on. When we had no city, no offices, we had to rethink our whole programme.

They were tough for everybody, those times. It’s not what happens, it’s how you deal with it. You get better with experience, managing risk, predicting, sometimes the tough lessons are the ones that make you stronger and give you more insight.

Why public art? What impact does it have?

Public art can be many things, it can be interactive, you can play with it or on it. When we did our very first programme in the year 2000, we got this piece of work from Pauline Rhodes called Ziggurat. It was a monument, 10m tall, it was like a pyramid, shaped out of gabions. Kids used to play on it and people loved to climb to the top of. It was even a grandstand for some nearby sports fields. Public art has many different genres or types. Over the years we have certainly produced most of the different types. It could be a performance, sculpture, a light show. It’s about telling stories, it’s free and anyone can engage with it, you don’t need to go into a gallery. It’s quite egalitarian, people can love it or hate it. It helps people to expand their thoughts, have ideas that are different. If people think in a different way that helps with better relation in society, more open-mindedness. People should be encouraged to have a discussion about art.

What is the most artistic place you have travelled to or somewhere that has really inspired you?

I recently went to Bali and I had never been before. The culture and people there are amazing. The nature, temples, religion, art and culture right throughout their community. Last year I went on a tour with the French Government to study public art in Nantes. They have a festival called Travel to Nantes. They have public art which is probably the closest model I’ve seen to what we are doing here in Christchurch. The festival kicks off a new series of public art in the city. They have a walkway around the city. They call it the green line and you walk and follow the line through the city and see amazing sculptures, cuisine and festival activities.

What do you like to do when you aren’t working?

I like to mountain-bike, ride horses, do yoga, go to the gym. I love gardening, I live in the Waipara Valley. My house fell down the hill in Clifton, so we had to move our 10-year semi-retirement forward and go rural. We have a small lifestyle block. I also like to visit sculpture parks, art galleries and concerts.

What is your favourite piece of art in Christchurch right now?

I’ve got so many, it depends on my mood. I drive past the Fanfare sculpture in Belfast every day. It lifts my spirit and changes with the weather and moves in the wind. It gives me a nice warmth at night when I drive home and the lights are on. I love all the art but that’s something that I see every day.

If you weren’t in this job, what would you be doing?

Doing something with horses. I use to do eventing when I was young, but I think I missed that boat. Being in the New Zealand equestrian team would be fun.

Tell me a little about your husband, how did you meet?

I have been with him for 20 years. He is a podiatrist, a foot specialist. He has his owns private medical practice, called PodiatryMed. I am very proud of him, he fixes people’s sore feet and helps them have a better lifestyle. He’s into medicine, which is quite a contrast to the arts. He has been an amazing supporter of me and knows a lot about art now. We met through mutual friends and it was kind of love at first sight, to be honest.

What would you like to see in the future for art, Christchurch and SCAPE?

I’d like to see every street corner with a piece of art on it. I would like to see a city which helps artists to be enabled to work and sustain themselves. I think it would be brilliant to have a programme where every new council development had a piece of art in it. We have been asked to work with new businesses to put art in their forecourts or as part of their developments. A city full of art in every sense is what I would like to see.

