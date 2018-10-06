OPINION: Living in the era of the gimmick

During summer it doesn’t get much better than relaxing on the grass embankment at Hagley Oval and enjoying a day’s cricket in the sun.

There’s something I’m finding hard to swallow that is planned for this summer though, and it’s leading me to believe we’re living in the era of the gimmick.

The one cricket event I’m hearing the most about at the moment is the Black Clash – a T20 match between a raft of former prominent cricketers against rugby identities.

The concept isn’t new we’ve had an annual fundraising match between the Crusaders and a local all-star team for as long as I can remember. The part I can’t wrap my head around is the fact that the latter is free, while the former will cost me $59 to attend.

Yes, if I want to watch the likes of Richie McCaw, Israel Dagg and Kieran Reid take on Stephen Fleming, Brendon McCullum and Chris Harris it will whack me $59.

Let’s look at how else we can spend $59. A ticket to the ODI v Bangladesh will cost $50, while a day at either of the tests v Bangladesh or Sri Lanka are $35. Even better you could go for my personal favourite and go after lunch for $25, leaving $34 for a liquid breakfast at the Pegasus Arms before you head in.

If you’re looking for a value for money option why not pop along and watch Canterbury play a first class four-day match. They’re completely free. You can take the family for a picnic or alternatively walk down with a box of beers in your backpack.

But hey, what do I know? Rest assured there will be about 50 people at a time watching the free domestic games featuring current internationals and stars of the future while thousands will overpay for the gimmick.