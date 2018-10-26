NZ junior titles claimed by local pair

Reece Falck and Abby Mason will both head into the latest round of the premier interclub tennis competition on a high after lifting national titles on Labour Day.

The Christchurch pair both won their 16 and under singles titles at the New Zealand junior masters finals in Hamilton. The tournament is contested between the top eight boys and girls players from 12 and under through to 16 and under. The rankings are decided on masters points earned throughout the year.

Falck – who won the national under-14 boys title last year – defeated top seed Anton Shepp from Hamilton in a thrilling final that was decided by a third set tie-breaker which Falck won 7-5 to complete a 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (5) victory.

The 16-year-old went undefeated without dropping a set through pool-play before defeating fellow Christchurch player and No 4 seed, Liam Adams, 6-2, 6-1 in the semi-final.

Falck will return to club action with Bishopdale in the Tennis Canterbury men’s premier interclub competition.

The club No 1 will look to help Bishopdale edge out Waimairi on Saturday. In round one of the competition, Bishopdale had a close loss on sets to defending champions Cashmere. Falck defeated Harry Weeds 6-2, 6-2 in singles and combined with Gareth Robb to defeat current New Zealand doubles champion James Meredith and Tim Meredith 1-6, 6-4, 10-6 in the doubles.

Meanwhile Mason – who finished second at the national under-14 girls tournament in January – defeated top seed Elys Tse 6-3, 6-2 to win her maiden masters title.

The No 2 seed had a near perfect weekend in Hamilton, winning all five of her matches without dropping a set.

Mason will now look to help her Elmwood team bounce back following a defeat to Waimairi in their last interclub tie. On Saturday, they will host Cashmere which have started the season with a loss and a bye.