Next generation of artists in the making

Alex Auer05 and James Alldridge thought the Christchurch Art Gallery

was a pretty cool place to be yesterday.

And that’s because they wanted to paint some masterpieces of their own.

From now until October 14 – along with Labour Day weekend – anyone can go into the space and pick up a paintbrush to help create a massive piece of public art on the Art Gallery’s walls.

Titled Wall to Wall, the event presents the opportunity to be involved in a “colossal public paint-out” of one of the downstairs galleries.

“This is where the art starts,” acting Art Gallery director Amy Harrington said.

Ms Harrington said the next famous work that would be hanging in the art gallery in 20 years could be done by some of the young artists decorating the walls today.

The art gallery was painting over the four walls every day to make space for new creations.

“So everyone gets their chance to paint,” she said.

The space was proving so popular, Ms Harrington said there are lines out the door most mornings.

The exhibition is open from 11am to 4pm every day.

“We are encouraging everyone to grab a brush and bring your perspective to this special art space,” Ms Harrington said.

“We aim to create an immersive gallery where everyone – no matter your age – can take a collaborative approach to art.”

The work comes in conjunction with the opening of SCAPE Public Art’s 20th anniversary season, which opens tomorrow and will run for six weeks.

The trust has installed 216 temporary artworks and 14 permanent artworks in the city, since its formation in 1998.

Some of the most notable works include Nucleus by Phil Price on the corner of Manchester, High and Lichfield Sts, Fanfare by Neil Dawson at Chaneys Corner and Passing Time by Anton Parsons on Madras St.