New Woolston station officially open

The new Woolston Fire Station was officially opened on Saturday, the third of six stations to be rebuilt and reopened.

More than 150 nearby residents toured the station on Saturday afternoon.

Fire and Emergency chairman Paul Swain, who opened the station, said the February 22, 2011, earthquake devastated the city’s fire stations.

“This modern station is another step in redeveloping the metropolitan city’s entire network of fire stations.”

The new Woolston station was built on the site of the former station at a total cost of $6.9 million. More than 900 piles were driven in to strengthen the site, which is 1.2m higher than it was before.

It features two appliance bays, six single bedrooms, a gym, kitchen and lounge and purpose-built dirty-to-clean zones.

There, firefighters could bag smoke-contaminated gear in a negative pressure environment before showering to prevent carcinogen transfer into clean living and work areas.

The station also has a vehicle fume management system, a hose that connects to vehicle exhausts, so the appliance bay would not fill with fumes from appliances coming and going.

The Woolston crew moved back to the station in mid-June, before work was completed.

Fire and Emergency Christchurch metro area manager Dave Stackhouse said the rebuild programme “represents a significant organisational investment.”

“[it] has provided us with a unique opportunity to build a future-proofed network of stations that meet community needs and addresses ever-changing call types and demand.”

Last year Woolston responded to 648 incidents including 73 structure fires, 33 vegetation fires, 87 other fires, 76 medical events, 46 motor vehicle accidents and 238 false alarms.