New marine communication tower for Lyttelton

Maritime communications in Lyttelton Harbour are set to improve when a new tower is installed in Park Terrace Reserve.

A licence granted by the Banks Peninsula Community Board allowed the tower to occupy the site for up to 20 years.

Environment Canterbury regional harbourmaster Ian Fox said it would take “about a week” to install the tower.

“It would also be able to have a street light installed on it that would improve safety for people using the [nearby walking track].”

The Park Terrace Reserve was the only suitable site for such a tower identified in the area.

The automatic identification system tower used “leading edge but already proven” technology, Mr Fox said.

It would provide upper harbour and central basin maritime communications support and allow recreational boaters better access to the emergency channels and real-time virtual shipping guidance.

The latest maritime communication devices could provide location data to about 3m accuracy over long distance, but infill towers such as the one set to be installed were needed when the landscape could get in the way.

“We’ve been working on this project for three years, one piece at a time so we can install and test each part of it and add improvements as we go.”

It would also interact with the larger tower on Adderley Head, near Port Levy, and port operations, allowing tug and pilot captains and navigation personal access to reliable safety and hazard warning data.

The information would lead to far less risk of collision, accidents or groundings in the harbour.

“This is a significant

safety component of the

upgrade of Lyttelton’s port,”

Mr Fox said.