Mt Pleasant woman wins at World of Wearable Art

Mt Pleasant’s Tina Hutchison-Thomas was one of four Christchurch designers to take home awards from the World of Wearable Arts competition.

Mrs Hutchison-Thomas won the New Zealand Design Award for her garment Eye See you Fluffy Kōwhai.

She said the design was inspired by the venezuelan poodle moth and was made of faux fur and crystals.

“I was drawn to the poodle moth with its beautiful fluffy body, which reminds me of luxurious opera cloaks from the 1920s,” she said.

More than 3500 crystals were sown into the design to represent the eye-like colours often seen on the wings of moths and butterflies.

WOW founder and head Judge Dame Suzie Moncrieff said judges described Eye See you Fluffy Kōwhai as “surreal and sensuous.”

“The different mediums used in the construction of the garment are balanced beautifully.”

Christchurch central sisters Natasha English and Tatyanna Meharry won the Supreme Award with WAR sTOrY, as well as winning the Aotearoa section.

The garment commemorated the more than 120,000 New Zealand men and women who served in World War 1, of which more than 18,000 never returned home.

It was created using recycled objects such as old military and household blankets, salvaged rimu from demolished houses, old collected plastic toy soldiers, broken crushed red bricks and traded pieces of pounamu.

Dame Suzie said WAR sTOrY was “an exceptional example of powerful storytelling realised through a work of art” and was “flawless in its execution.”

English and Meharry are the first ever two-time supreme WOW award winners, having taken the top award in 2013 for The Exchange.

Papanui’s Janice Elliott was third in the bizarre bra section with Abreast of Time.08