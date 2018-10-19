Mother’s tribute to son who died after fall

A grieving mother has posted a tribute online to her son who died after falling through a skylight on Saturday night.

Te Hawiki Hona Kiri-Te Amo (known as Hawiki), 16, was one of two boys injured when they fell through a skylight at Opotiki School in Bay of Plenty. The accident happened at 8.40pm.

Both boys received significant injuries and Hawiki, who is from Christchurch, died in hospital on Sunday.

His mother, known as Esta Unknown on Facebook, posted a tribute to him saying Hawiki was the family’s “rock that kept them solid.”

“I still can’t believe it and I don’t want to believe it. You were meant to be the one to take care of me when I get crusty and old. Your sister is broken and devastated. No words can even explain how we feel or what we are feeling my son. I feel lost right now and ripped off. You were way too young,” she said in the post.

A Facebook post from the school’s principal Susan Impey said two boys fell through the skylight of what was previously the school library.

“All emergency services were in attendance.”

“The boys sustained significant injuries and were either airlifted to Waikato Hospital or taken by ambulance to Whakatane. Whanau were in attendance. Neither of the boys are current students,” said the

post.