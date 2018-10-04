Mobile trader bylaw in place

An updated bylaw aiming to crack down on mobile traders across Selwyn is now in place.

The district council has approved its Public Places Bylaw 2018 and Policy on Commercial Activities and Events in Public Places 2018.

It is the result of an increasing number of mobile traders, particularly food carts and vans, which are seeking to operate in Selwyn.

The bylaw came into force on Monday and will see vendors charged a fee of $175 per year to be able to operate in Selwyn.

It regulates where mobile vendors can trade, and sets out controls to meet health and safety requirements and to protect the public from nuisance.

Yet a reserve committee bid to have the authority to police mobile traders at reserves has failed.

A submission was made by Rolleston Reserve management committee chairman Jens Christensen asking committees to have delegated authority to police mobile traders.

He said he tried to convince the district council the committee is “on the ground” and it should be able to police mobile traders at the reserve’s car park.

Mr Christensen told the district council it would need a large number of staff to work outside normal business hours for mobile traders to be regulated.

He said different mobile traders will come and park at the car park to trade for free most weeks.

“We know what is happening down there, council staff wouldn’t have a clue,” he said.

Legal advice from environmental law firm Adderley Head said the district council has the ability to delegate authority.

But also said given it remains liable for any function delegated under the bylaw, it is important it operates a process it is confident in.

District councillor Craig Watson said it did not want volunteers to be enforcing laws and putting themselves at risk.

“It is about looking after the safety of the volunteers because they are really important,” he said.

Cr Watson said he was disappointed only eight submissions were received on what he would have thought would be a big issue for local businesses.

“I quite like food trucks but when they are directly competing against businesses that have to pay rates and leases . . . I would have thought there would be more submissions”.

Elite Meats owner Corey Winder, who operates a mobile butchery every Thursday at the South Point shopping centre in Faringdon, said while he was aware the bylaw was being reviewed he had not heard from the district council.

He is hoping to get permission to be able to move to different sites in Rolleston and West Melton.04