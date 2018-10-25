Mitchell breaks track record at Waimate 50

Christchurch driver Josh Mitchell became a record-breaker when he won the annual Waimate 50 on Sunday.

Mitchell’s time of 1min 54.3sec in a Subaru WRX saw him not only claim the title, but break a track record.

His record wasn’t the only one set over the weekend. A record 14 cars hit the wall at the event, keeping the Waimate Volunteer Fire Brigade busy all day.

Waimate 50 event director Rob Aikman said he was “pretty stoked on the weekend” as more than 8000 spectators came out to watch the only street race in New Zealand.

“That’s what people come here for – to have a good time, to soak up the atmosphere,” Mr Aikman said.

“It’s something different, it’s something special – it’s the only street circuit built in the country at the moment.”

Daniel Liemburg, of Timaru, was second in a Nissan 370Z with a time of 1min 54.9sec. Ben Terry, of Waimate, clocked 1min 55.8sec in his final lap of the day in a Mitsubishi EVO to claim third. In spite of 13 crashes on the first day of the street race, there was only one on Sunday after drivers settled into the race.

“They get a bit excited getting on a special circuit, you know, and it’s unforgiving. If you make an error, you’re into a wall,” Mr Aikman said.

Sixty-five drivers competed in the Street Attack for a chance to qualify for the one-lap, fastest-time-takes-all, shootout final.

The historic invitational drew 20 drivers. Sixteen drift teams from the North and South Islands also competed.