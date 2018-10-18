Christchurch man dies in Italian mountain tragedy

A former Christchurch man perished in the Italian mountains while waiting for help to arrive after he fell into a steep gully.

Dennis Connor, 57, an ultra-marathon runner, suffered arm and leg injuries when he fell while running in the Apennine Mountains.

He managed to contact authorities to rescue him.

He gave them co-ordinates as to where he was. But the coordinates were incorrect, Italian newspaper La Nazione reported. The fall happened on September 30.

That night a strong thunderstorm hit the mountains, causing temperatures to plummet.

Mr Connor’s body was found three days later.

His mother, Helen Connor, who lives in Christchurch, told The Star this week that his body was found on a ledge.

“He was out running and obviously fell and was missing. They finally found him . . . he was there for about three days before they managed to get him off, but by that time he had died. We don’t know any more than that. He must have been badly injured.”

Mr Connor was based in San Jose, California, where he worked as the director of engineering at auto steering technology firm, Novariant.

He had gone to Italy on a six-week work trip.

The accident happened above Comano, Tuscany.

Mr Connor left his hotel, Miramonti, on the morning of September 30.

La Nazione reported Mr Connor was warned by

the hotel owner and chef Umberton Ferrari to be careful, as the mountains were very dangerous.

“I advised him to drive to the Lagastrello Pass, but he decided to leave on foot from Comano. Then the ascent into the mountains went in the worst way imaginable,” said Mr Ferrari.

Later that day, Mr Connor fell into a gorge and suffered a fractured arm and bruises to one leg, La Nazione reported.

His body was found by a search party in the Groppi di Camporaghena area.

The search party consisted of Italian police, military, navy, Comano locals, drones and a mountain rescue team.

His mother described the death as “dreadful.”

“He did that (running) in all his spare time. He belonged to a club in California. He did a lot of races, not that he was in it to win, but just to do the distance

. . . he was so pleased he was going to be able to run in Italy, in lots of different places where he had never been.”

Mr Connor had previously run distances between 50km and 100km.

Earlier this year he

completed an 80km ultra-marathon at Antelope Canyon in Arizona.

In December, he ran 50km at the Rodeo Beach Trail Run.

La Nazione reported Mr Connor wanted to reach the summit of Alpe di Succiso, one of the seven peaks in the northern Appennine Mountains, with a height of 2017m.