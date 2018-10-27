Mairehau bus service won’t change

A proposed extension to the No 44 Shirley bus service will not go ahead.

At a meeting with representatives from affected parties on Thursday afternoon, Environment Canterbury senior manager public transport Stewart Gibbon said the consultation process had shown the community strongly opposed the extension of the No 44 route.

“We received 140 submissions, of which 108, or 77 per cent, opposed the change,” he said.

The proposed extension came about due to an upcoming change to the Orbiter route because of roading changes as part of the Northern Corridor project.

The change to the Orbiter will affect some people living adjacent to Philpotts Rd, such as Diana Isaac Retirement Village staff and residents who brought their concerns to ECan in March.

“We took the concerns of the retirement village on board and worked with them to develop a potential solution that meant they would retain access to the network, while remaining a viable option for ECan,” he said.

“We proposed an extension to the 44, which would provide a stop on Philpotts Rd within 150m of the village, as the solution. However, the proposal to extend the 44 was dependent on consultation with other affected residents before any decisions could be finalised.”

The proposed change to the No 44 route would have included travelling to and from Innes Rd via Philpotts Rd, Glenfield Cres, Roslyn Ave, Croziers Rd, Ranger St and Nancy Ave.

Several submissions against the No 44 extension suggested other alternatives to the Orbiter re-route that had previously been considered by ECan.

Mr Gibbon said he understood that the decision left residents and staff of Diana Isaac Retirement Village without close access to a bus service, at least in the short-term.

“Operating an accessible public transport network is a priority. We will continue to work together with the village residents, Ryman Healthcare, the Mairehau community and the city council to investigate the best way to ensure appropriate access to the network,” he said. The Orbiter change is expected to be put in place in the next few months, with the exact date to be confirmed.