Mail thieves strike

Parcels, letters and bills are being taken from mailboxes around Diamond Harbour.

Last week, Purau Ave resident Tara Meredith left her house to pick her daughter up and saw two letters in the mailbox, which she left to collect afterwards.

When she returned around 30 minutes later, they were gone and nobody else was home.

“It’s quite disturbing.

“It’s so blatant, our mailbox is in the open.”

She said she had not received two parcels sent by a friend over the last month and believed they too had been stolen.

Mrs Meredith said she reported the missing letters to New Zealand Post and had been told she was not alone.

“There’s more than one complaint, there’s quite a few.”

She also reported the theft to police, the only person to do so as of last week.

A NZ Post spokeswoman said the company was aware of mail going missing and said any missing mail should be reported as soon as possible.

They said there was no suggestion it had “anything to do with NZ Post” staff and the matter was being investigated.

“We encourage people to report such cases to police, and we understand some of our customers have already been doing this.”

The spokeswoman encouraged people to take steps to protect against theft, such as “installing a lock on their letterbox.”

“If people are going away they should consider having their mail redirected, or setting up a hold on their mail.”

Mrs Meredith said she did not know what more she could do to stop further thefts.

“Unless I got a camera and constantly stared at my mailbox.”

Ngatea Rd resident Charlotte Mccoy said a card for her daughter’s 15th birthday was taken from their mailbox in July. It was opened and dumped after the thief took $20 that was in the card.

“It’s a pretty rotten thing.

“Thinking about it now we probably should have reported it, but we thought it was just a one-off.”

Mrs Mccoy said letters could go missing without notice “unless you’re expecting something.”