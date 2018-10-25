Magic Man set for the ride of his life

Just a couple of years ago Chris ‘Magic Man’ Johnson wouldn’t have rated his chances of riding a contender in the Cox Plate. But on Saturday, it will become a reality.

The 54-year-old is set for one of his biggest paydays when he looks to guide the Michael and Matthew Pitman-trained Savvy Coup to a win against Australian wonder horse Winx in Australasia’s premier weight-for-age race at Moonee Valley.

A ride of this magnitude is something Johnson himself thought would have been off the cards just a few years ago. The likeable jockey’s career has had as many lows as highs, which led to him to give up riding between 1999 and 2006.

“A couple of years ago, you wouldn’t have thought I’d be on a good enough horse to compete in the Cox Plate,” said Johnson.

Last year Johnson claimed a second New Zealand jockeys’ premiership, more than 20 years after his first in 1995/96.

“I just . . . worked a bit harder at it. I did a lot more travelling to win the premiership. I’m still enjoying my riding. Age is only a number and the better horses make your job easier.”

“I think I’ve got a bit older and settled down from my younger days,” he said.

“I guess you could say I behave a bit more responsibly.”

When Johnson guided Savvy Coup to victory in the 2040m Livamol Classic at Hastings earlier this month, he became the early favourite to ride her at the Cox Plate. He then received confirmation from the Pitman family last week.

“I appreciate all the support I’ve had from owners and trainers through good and bad. Luckily, they’ve kept supporting me which has kept me riding.”

Johnson has rode in the Melbourne Cup three times, including a third place finish on Mercator in 1993, which he considers a career highlight, along with his victory aboard Sea Swift in the 1988 Auckland Cup. However, an upset against Winx in Saturday’s Cox Plate could easily eclipse those moments.

It could also provide Johnson his biggest payday yet with prize-money in this year’s race increasing to A$5 million from A$3 million last year.

Savvy Coup – which is at $31 to win – has drawn barrier five for the eight horse race, inside Winx in barrier six which is the heavy favourite at $1.20 in her bid to win a 29th consecutive victory, and four consecutive Cox Plates. “She’ll have to be at her best but she tries hard every time so she will be competitive.”

Michael and Matthew Pitman are set to fly to Melbourne tomorrow morning ahead of the race. Michael is still currently in hospital following an operation for bowl cancer. However, he was due to be discharged today and was confident of being healthy enough to make the trip.

Cox Plate field

1. Benbatll (Oisin Murphy), win $8.50, place $1.38

2. Humidor (Damian Lane), win $16.00, place $2.20

3. Kings Will Dream (John Allen), win $26, place $3.20

4. Avilius (Glyn Schofield), win $23, place $2.90

5. D’argento (Kerrin McEvoy), win $31, place $3.60

6. Winx (Hugh Bowman), win $1.20, place $1.03

7. Rostropovich (Ryan Moore), win $35, place $3.90

8. Savvy Coup (Chris Johnson), win $31, place $3.40