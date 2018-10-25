Lime e-scooters making their mark

Concern is growing over the popular Lime e-scooters.

Two e-scooter related deaths have so far been recorded in the United States, and some say it’s only a “matter of time” before an incident occurs in New Zealand.

ACC has had five Lime scooter-related injuries reported in Christchurch and nine in Auckland since the scooters were launched on October 15.

The Lime-user agreement states riders must be over 18-years-old.

But that didn’t deter Faith Bennett and Hannah Peart (right), both 17, from hopping on a scooter together and riding through the city centre yesterday.

They said they had a few near-misses. “We’ve had people say ‘be careful’ and ‘don’t fall off’ because we’re on it together going really fast,” Faith said.

“We were just going down the road and there were three guys walking towards us, and I was trying to ring my bell, and I was like ‘move, you’re going to get hit’, but the bell isn’t loud enough,” Hannah said.

Faith said the pair weren’t aware of the age restriction.

“We’ve seen multiple kids on them and thought we were allowed because we had our driver’s licence.” Lee Matthews and Darren Edwards, who were in town for lunch, were shocked at how careless some riders were.

“It’s a joke . . . you could go tearing past a shop and hit an old lady or something like that,” Mr Matthews said.

“I’m a kid at heart, but toys like this should be played with in places where there’s not much chance of fallout, not on the streets of the central city,” Mr Edwards.

“As a driver, if I hit someone I’d get done for manslaughter when they’re the ones who come out in front of you . . . it’s only a matter of time before something happens.”

The ride-sharing initiative was launched in California last year and has since spread to more than 80 cities across the globe.

In Christchurch and Auckland, users can ride on footpaths, roads and some cycle lanes without a helmet, travelling up to 30km/h.

Christchurch launched 400 app-controlled scooters, with another 300 expected to be deployed within a month.

Lime paid the city council $136 for a three-month mobile trading permit for the scooters.

A city council spokeswoman said it had received feedback but as this was Lime’s trial, it had been forwarded to the company.

ACC senior injury prevention specialist Kirsten Malpas said safety was a concern as riders were not required to wear safety gear.

“Wearing a helmet, limiting speed and keeping to road rules are standard mechanisms for keeping safe. The challenge, however, from a safety perspective with e-scooters is how people use them, mostly for short incidental trips rather than a planned scooter ride they’d have prepared for.”

St Andrew’s College even banned them from their campus as some had been left outside the school.

Police Inspector Ash Tabb said he had not heard of any incidents involving the scooters.

“We’re just here to be an adviser in terms of the safety and use of the scooters, just to make sure they’re being used as safely as possible,” he said.

A New Zealand Transport Agency spokeswoman said a transport review to look into rules for scooter-riders was being planned.