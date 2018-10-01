Letter found in St Albans time capsule opened

A message in a bottle found in the St Albans time capsule has been opened.

The time capsule was opened last week after being tucked away for nearly 100 years.

It was buried in 1920 when the St Albans Public Library was constructed.

The library was renamed the St Albans Community Resource Centre in 1997, and was demolished in 2011 as a result of earthquake damage.

The letter detailed the history of the library and noted the presidents of the St Albans Mutual Improvement Association, which managed the library, dating from 1867 to 1920.

Copies of The Lyttelton Times and The Press from the 1920s were among the artefacts found in the capsule along with the letter.

The capsule was opened by the Papanui-Innes Community Board, pupils from St Albans

Primary and St Albans Catholic School, and community representatives from the St Albans History group, St Albans Residents’ Association and St Albans Business Association.

Papanui-Innes Community Board chairwoman Ali Jones said the board would take suggestions for things to be put in a new capsule.