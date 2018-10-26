Lawson hopeful of representing NZ again

Gary Lawson is hopeful a change in tune from Bowls New Zealand can see him represent his country once again after being overlooked for this year’s Commonwealth Games.

Lawson is currently lending his considerable experience to the new Bowls3Five competition as part of Sky Sport’s commentary team. He then plans to reset his sights on an international recall.

The 13-time national champion promptly retired after being overlooked for this year’s Commonwealth Games, but returned to the greens last month to help Eastbourne win the prestigious Australian club five-a-side on the Gold Coast.

“I had a couple of yarns and spoke to [Bowls New Zealand chief executive] Mark Cameron and I decided it’d be silly [to retire],” said Lawson.

“I’ve been playing pretty good, probably the best I’ve played since we won the world champs in 2008.”

Lawson frequently clashed with the previous Bowls NZ administration and he has not represented the Blackjacks since 2009, when the men’s four, which he skipped, deliberately lost an end during the Asia-Pacific tournament.

But he is playing in the North East Valley invitation singles in Dunedin this week and has committed to lining up in the nationals, with the aim of representing New Zealand again.

“I’d love to. That’s one of the reasons I’ve come back to play,” said Lawson.

“I still think there’s unfinished business there for me . . . I wouldn’t make myself available if I didn’t think I was good enough for the team or able to add some value to it.

“And I’d really like to be part of helping some of the young guys … get to the next level.”

Current Blackjack Shannon McIlroy believes Lawson deserves a recall and feels he would make their team stronger.

“The guy has won more New Zealand titles than anyone and he keeps winning New Zealand titles so on a performance basis he definitely should be in the top five,” said McIlroy.

For now though Lawson’s attention will be on providing expert calls for Bowls3Five which runs on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings through to November 28.

“My job is to try and educate the people watching … and hopefully add a little bit of expertise,” said Lawson.

The double world champion has already provided a helping hand to former All Black Alex Wyllie, who is playing in the Bowls3Five competition for the Woodend Jets.

“I’ve been doing a bit of

training with him and he’s doing all right and I think people will really enjoy watching him play,” said Lawson.

“He’s a fantastic bloke and not the big gruff, tough guy that everyone thinks he is.

“He’s a gentle giant, a teddy bear.”