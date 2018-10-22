Johnson gets nod to ride Savvy Coup in Cox Plate

Chris Johnson has been confirmed to ride Savvy Coup when she faces Australian wonder horse Winx in the Cox Plate on October 27.

Trainer Michael Pitman, who is still in Christchurch Hospital following a bowl cancer operation last week, confirmed he had spoken to Johnson about the opportunity to ride in his first Cox Plate. Johnson rode Savvy Coup to victory at the Livamol Classic.

With AU$5 million in prize money up for grabs at the Cox Plate compared to AU$3 million last year, it has the potential to be a big pay-day for Pitman and Johnson who would receive five per cent of the winning stakes.

“We thought long and hard about it . . . Chris has been riding winners for us for 35 years. He knows the horse and has had success on her,” said Pitman.

He says the only other rider he and part-owner Ray Coupland would have considered was Hugh Bowman who will ride Winx in the race.

Whether or not Pitman will be at Moonee Valley for the race is still up in the air. He is due to leave hospital on Friday but will wait until next week before making a call on his health.

“Monday and Tuesday I would have said no way. I wasn’t in the right head space either. I feel better today.”

“If I’m right, I’ll be there that’s for sure.”

Savvy Coup left for Melbourne via Sydney yesterday morning ahead of the Cox Plate race. Pitman’s wife Diane will travel to Melbourne on Monday.

If Pitman is fit for the trip, he will leave for Melbourne with his son Matthew – who also trains Savvy Coup – next Thursday.

•Savvy coup is at $26 to win on TAB fixed odds, dominated by Winx at $1.20. Caulfield Stakes winner Benbatl is next at $10 ahead of last year’s Cox Plate runner-up Humidor at $15.