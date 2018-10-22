Is St Albans disappearing?

St Albans residents feel their identity is disappearing.

Due to the introduction of post codes and business naming changes, the suburb is being taken over by others such as Edgeware and Mairehau – and residents want it to stop.

St Albans Residents’ Association co-chairwoman Emma Twaddell said the suburb’s identity started slipping away in 2006 after New Zealand Post brought in post codes.

“They made up the names of the post codes without any involvement from people . . . the numbers don’t line up at all. Half of St Albans is called Mairehau and the heart of St Albans, Edgeware Village, is now called Edgeware,” she said.

“It’s just due to the fact that corporates are lazy and have got no respect for communities.”

She said it was important for people living in the area to feel like part of the community, but it was hard when the lines between suburbs were blurred.

“It seems like it’s not a big issue, but if you understand community development, then you understand the issues that these things cause for people, because they don’t attach themselves to an area.”

Ms Twaddell said she had approached NZ Post about the issue, but was told it was a matter for the city council.

“It’s really about the city council working with NZ Post and Land Information New Zealand to get rid of the post code names. That’s all they have to do and it will be solved,” she said.

“I just think that this is where the authorities let themselves down, they’re not respecting the people of the city that they’re actually supposed to be looking after. They don’t think these things are important, but for building communities and building community spirit it has got huge consequences.”

Ma Baker bakery owner Paul Garven said he had always know his shop to be a part of Edgeware, and even the mailing address was listed as Edgeware.

“That’s news to me, I’ve learned something today . . . I don’t actually think I knew where the hub of St Albans was,” he said.

“We’ve only had the business here for about six years. The bakery that was here before was KB’s and that was always just known as KB’s Edgeware, and that was since about 30 years ago.”

St Albans Pharmacy owner Malcolm Pearce said he thought there was definitely a “blurring of lines” between Edgeware and St Albans.

“I suppose in my mind Edgeware has always just been a sub-set of St Albans,” he said.

Four schools also fell within the zone for St Albans kids – St Albans School, St Albans Catholic School, St Francis of Assisi and Mairehau Primary.

Mairehau Primary principal John Bangma said he was not aware St Albans was ‘disappearing’ but he felt the same way about Mairehau.

“Over the years I would have thought it was Mairehau struggling to retain its independence. From my observations in my time there, real estate agents often list houses in our area as St Albans or Shirley,” he said.

A NZ Post spokesperson said post codes were not linked to suburb boundaries.

“Post code boundaries are maintained by New Zealand Post and are used to ensure efficient sorting of mail,” they said.

“There is no relationship between an allocated post code and a suburb name. Post codes are used by New Zealand Post for mail delivery purposes and are not mutually exclusive to a suburb. One post code can cross many suburbs.”

A city council spokeswoman said it did not have any say in altering suburb names.

Land Information New Zealand listed St Albans as a suburb – making it one of the few suburbs in the city that were officially gazetted.

“The New Zealand Geographical Board processed a proposal in 2010, resulting in this suburb name becoming official in 2011,” a LINZ spokeswoman said.

Edgeware Business Association spokesperson and FreshChoice Edgeware owner Stephen Anderson said that while the village was in the “heart of St Albans”, most people referred to it as Edgeware.

“Whether it’s deliberate or by accident, I’m not sure, but I do think St Albans is disappearing,” he said.

“We have a very unique community in St Albans. It’s one of those few suburbs that are left in Christchurch where we haven’t got big malls, so it has a nice feel. I think with the Edgeware Village atmosphere it gets a bit blurred.”

He said the plans to upgrade Cranford St by putting in clearways and redirecting

traffic would further “destroy” the area.

“If the plan goes through,

it’s going to split St Albans in half. It’s basically like putting what is essentially a motorway through the middle of St Albans. It will become a real divide for us.”

FAST FACTS

•St Albans became a suburb of Christchurch in 1903 after being its own borough since 1881. •St Albans was named after resident George Dickinson’s farm. He had called his farm St Albans in memory of his cousin Harriet Mellon, a British actress who had become the Duchess of St Albans after marrying William Beauclerk, the ninth Duke of St Albans.

•The area currently has a population of 7810.

•The St Albans boundaries are Mays Rd in the north, Hills Rd in the east, Bealey Ave to the south, and Rossall St to the west.

•Recently a time capsule was discovered in St Albans which was buried under the original library in 1920. The time capsule contained copies of The Press and Lyttelton Times newspapers, and a message in an old beer bottle which detailed the history of the library and listed the names of notable people of the St Albans area.