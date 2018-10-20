Independent facilitator brought in to solve mystery board feud

Conflict within the Papanui-Innes Community Board prompted an independent facilitator to be called in.

Nor’West News can reveal a facilitator spoke to board members at a behind closed door meeting on September 24. They are brought in by the city council to help resolve issues between elected members. The facilitator cost $575.

On Friday, board chairwoman Ali Jones refused to discuss why the independent facilitator was needed.

The conflict on the board is primarily between Ms Jones and outspoken board member John Stringer, Nor’West News understands.

Last month, Ms Jones told Nor’West News Mr Stringer was a “relative newcomer to the board” who “needed clarification regarding the process.”

Mr Stringer has been outspoken about decisions made by the board over the Main North Rd bus priority project.

Ms Jones’ comment prompted an angry response from Mr Stringer, who claimed confidentiality had been breached.

“We all strictly agreed together as colleagues there would be no comment about the meeting or what was said,” he said.

“I’m disappointed my chairwoman appears to have breached that commitment we all made.”

Mr Stringer did not return calls to Nor’West News on Friday about the presence of an independent facilitator at the September 24 meeting.

Said Ms Jones on Friday: “It was agreed upon by everyone at that meeting that it would be held in confidence.

“There’s a lot at play here, and I don’t like playing games. Some people do, but I’m not going to buy into that until this process has been completed.”