‘Identity crisis’ for property with troublesome oak trees

Harewood residents are struggling with troublesome oak trees while the city council is unsure whose responsibility it is to pay for their removal.

Graeme and Diane Barber have lived in their Cam Pl home since 1983 – but shortly after they moved in, six oak trees were planted in Pasadena Reserve, which have now grown to 16m and block their sun.

In the original plans, a road was supposed to run through the reserve and this led to confusion over whether the oaks are deemed street trees or reserve trees.

If they are reserve trees, the city council would be responsible for the cost of removing them, but if they are street trees it would be up to residents to pay.

Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board chairman Sam MacDonald said the board has requested city council staff investigate the issue.

“Normally these things can be turned around in a week, but because of the technical nature of this, I just wanted to paint the full picture, so it’ll take about six weeks.”

“It’s on a bit of disputed land, and we’re just trying to get some clarity around what the process is and how we manage that,” he said.

Mr Barber said he has battled the city council over the trees for the last decade.

“They’re in the wrong place and have grown too large. Why do the needs and well-being of people overshadow the needs of a healthy tree?”

He said the trees could grow up to 24m – the equivalent of an eight-story building.

“They wouldn’t build something that tall next to people’s houses, so why are they allowing the trees to be there?” he said.

He said arborists occasionally pruned the trees, but it wasn’t enough.

“Their maintenance cycle is a lot less than what is needed here. If you complain, you see a flurry of activity and then it stops,” he said.

“They’re the wrong trees in the wrong place, and they can’t be fixed unless you take them down.”

A similar problem has also arisen in Upper Riccarton. The residents of Villa Grove wanted the city council to remove 22 oak trees, which were 24-years-old and ranged between 8.1-15.8m high.

However, the Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board declined to go ahead with residents’ request to have the trees removed, and resolved to continue with maintenance.