Historic tug’s engines finally firing up

The steam tug Lyttelton is gearing up to steam across the harbour again after three years laid up for repairs.

Tug Lyttelton Preservation Society treasurer and head stoker Mike Bruce said volunteers had started stoking the engine on Monday morning.

It could take four days to build pressure without damaging the long-dormant and irreplaceable boiler. Mr Bruce said volunteers could be doing a late shift tonight for a pre-dawn start tomorrow.

Once the right pressure was reached, the society would turn on the engines for the first time in three years.

“I’m excited and terrified at the same time,” Mr Bruce said.

The society was confident the tug could be accepting passengers again this sailing season. Each lost season meant a loss of income for the society.

It was hoped to Lyttelton would have been ready for the last sailing season. However, repairing and overhauling the boat to satisfy issues raised in its last marine survey three years ago took longer than expected.

On Thursday, a marine surveyor and marine architect would inspect the boat.

“It’s looking really positive. If they’re happy, that’s pretty much it,” Mr Bruce said.

If approved, the group could “slip the moorings” and head out to the harbour. If not, the process would “start all over again.”

“And once that works it’s hopefully sea trials. And then if all goes well and the authorities deem the ship safe we’ll get our passenger license reinstated.”

To ready the engines, stokers would hand shovel around three tonnes of coal each day at a cost of $400 a tonne.

“There is 30 tonnes of water we need to heat up to 80psi, in a boiler that was built at the same time as the Titanic. So we raise the temperature and pressure nice and slow.”

Originally called Canterbury when it arrived in Lyttelton on September 10, 1907. A larger tug took over most of its duties in 1939.

It later saw use by the Royal New Zealand Navy during World War 2 and carried it’s first passengers for the preservation society in 1973 after it was retired from tug duties in 1970.