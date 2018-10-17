Heritage: Remembering conscientious objectors

With Heritage Week starting on Friday, Voices Against War lead researcher Margaret Lovell-Smith wants to remind people to remember the New Zealanders who took a stand against World War 1

When young resisters to compulsory military training were serving time in jail in March 1912, the streets of Lyttelton resounded to a noisy anti-militarist protest.

Hundreds of people travelled to Lyttelton by train and marched around the jail singing “we’ll set the children free” to the tune of John Brown’s Body.

Later that year, the Government introduced new penalties which meant that some young men lost their civil rights for up to three years, and some had money deducted from their wages to pay unpaid fines.

The resisters could be detained in military barracks rather than prisons. Resistance to these harsh penalties led to a dramatic episode the following year, when 13 young men from Canterbury and the West Coast were detained in Fort Jervois on Ripapa Island. The young men refused to do any work that had a connection to the military, such as cleaning guns, and most went on hunger strikes, successfully bringing publicity to their cause.

Once war was declared in 1914 and New Zealand had committed to fighting alongside Britain, war regulations meant that speaking out against conscription or the war effort could lead to imprisonment.

Lyttelton jail played host to some leading trade unionists and anti-militarists arrested for sedition under the war regulations.

Bob Semple was the first, arrested in Christchurch after speaking in Victoria Square, but he was soon followed by Tim Armstrong, Fred Cooke, Reg Williams and Peter Ramsay early in 1917. In addition, about 60 Canterbury men were imprisoned during World War 1 for objecting to serve in the military because of their religious, political or humanitarian beliefs.

Several of these conscientious objectors or ‘COs’ spent time in Lyttelton jail while they waited for a place to become available at the new Paparua Prison.

Let’s not forget the brave men and women who made a stand for peace when the majority of the country was strongly supporting the war effort.

