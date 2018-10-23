Have your say on Selwyn’s parks and reserves

Restrictions on animals, supervision for children under 10 and the use of drones will be considered for the district’s parks and reserves.

The district council has reviewed the Parks and Reserves Bylaw and released a draft plan for residents to submit their thoughts.

Councillor Craig Watson said with the growing popularity of drones, their use needed to be monitored.

“They’re more prevalent and accessible than they used to be,” he said.

“Nowadays there’s obviously issues with flight paths, personal safety and privacy. We’ve looked at Ashburton and Christchurch to try and keep some consistency. We just want to make sure drone-users consistently do the same thing no matter which district they’re in.”

He said the bylaw would also look at requiring supervision for children under 10.

“Essentially it’s similar to the libraries issue. I like the idea of libraries being a safe place,” he said.

“It’s like we’ve seen up north with parents using libraries as dumping grounds to drop their kids off for the day. That’s not happening in Selwyn, but we have to make sure the bylaw is there just in case.”

He said that while dogs and assistance animals would still be allowed in parks and reserves, other animals would not be.

“Our parks aren’t designed to have horses running through them and ripping up the grounds.”

Councillor Pat McEvedy said the bylaw hadn’t been reviewed since 2009 and needed to be looked at as Selwyn was a fast-growing area.

He said having locals submit their thoughts on the draft bylaw would allow the council to “keep in touch” with the community’s needs.

“We want the people who use our reserves to have a say, and it’s a good way of keeping in touch with the community.”

Selwyn Netball Centre administrator Emma Cantrell said while she thought reviewing the bylaw was a good idea, but they hadn’t had any issues at Lincoln Domain, where they operated from.

“We have had some issues

with animals on the courts, but we have a rule that mitigates that, so it’s not such a big problem,” she said.

Ellesmere Cricket Sub Association president Richard Clark said they hadn’t had any experience with troublesome animals or drones.

“We’ve had animals, like dogs, around the domain but we’ve never had any problems with them, the owners are pretty good.”

Public consultation for the draft bylaw opened on Monday and would close on November 20.

The council is expected to adopt the bylaw in February 2019.