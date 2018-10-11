A popular fundraising effort returns this weekend with a brand new flavour.

From Saturday, re-labelled Harrington’s Breweries beers will be on sale at the Mt Pleasant Farmers Market to raise money to help pay off the Mt Pleasant Community Centre’s build.

The range would include a collaboration between Mt Pleasant truffle farmer Jeff Turner and the brewery; Toby’s Nose.

Community centre committee member Derek McCullough said there was still about $300,000 left to pay on the build.

All of the profits from selling the beer would go to the centre, Mr McCullough said, with the brewery recouping the cost of production.

“It’s not an onerous task raising money by drinking beer,” he said.

Mr Turner said the beer was named for his truffle dog Toby and the idea came about from an accidental taste-matching last truffle season.

“I had eaten a truffle for lunch and the taste tends to stay in your mouth. At dinner, I had a dark beer and there was this natural taste match.”

He said he had worked with the brewery on the idea for a year. The beer would be a limited run of about 350, 500ml bottles.

Mr Turner said he could not comment on how his North Canterbury grown truffles were infused with the beer, as others were looking to develop a similar brew.

Matching the truffle with dark beer worked better, as the truffle taste would overpower a lighter beer.

“It enhances flavours already there, but leaves a note of truffle flavour.”

Mr McCullough said the stall was “good beers, doing good part two” and followed on from a similar initiative in 2016.

“It was a moderate success. We recognised there were added costs from bottling and retailing that we wanted to avoid this time.”

As well as bottles of Toby’s Nose, Mr McCullough said people could buy 1-litre bottles

of other beers for $12, or fill containers they

brought with them for $10 a litre.

“We feel this is going to be a better way to do it.”

The beer stall would return to each market until Christmas.