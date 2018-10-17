Further freedom camping restrictons to be recommended

A city council hearings panel is set to recommend freedom camping be banned everywhere in Akaroa except for one designated area.

Said Banks Peninsula city councillor and Deputy Mayor Andrew Turner: “After considering submissions from the public and weighing all the evidence, the hearings panel believe tighter restrictions are needed on freedom camping in Akaroa.”

If the hearings panel’s recommendations are accepted by the city council at its November meeting, the new restrictions will apply from December 1.

Under the existing Freedom Camping Bylaw, freedom camping is banned in Akaroa’s commercial area and along the waterfront. But it is allowed in other areas of Akaroa for up to two nights in self-contained vehicles.

Cr Turner said the hearings panel is set to recommend the city council change the bylaw to prohibit freedom camping in all parts of the township, except for the existing freedom camping area on Rue Brittan. Currently, there is space for about 16 vehicles in the freedom camping area. The hearings panel would also recommend that the city council increase the size of the area so 18 vehicles can be accommodated.

“The public submissions we received showed mixed views on freedom camping, but general support for tougher restrictions to help reduce the negative impacts from freedom camping in Akaroa, which reflects the findings of a community survey done earlier this year,’’ Cr Turner said.

“The volume of freedom campers in Akaroa last summer and the disrespectful behaviour of some had a significant impact on the community. Changing the bylaw to ban freedom camping in all but one area of Akaroa should ensure freedom campers have less of a negative impact on the town this summer, while also allowing responsible freedom campers to enjoy what Akaroa has to offer.’’