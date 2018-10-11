Frustrating time at Mount Panorama for Jack Milligan

Prebbleton’s Jack Milligan has set his sights on the final round of the South Island endurance series at the weekend after a frustrating three races at Mt Panorama.

Milligan was racing in the Australian Toyota 86 series at Bathurst from Friday to Sunday, but had no luck at all in spite of having a car capable of quick times.

He was held up during his qualifying lap on Friday, which meant he qualified for race one of three in the middle of the pack. That race was abandoned on Saturday after a big crash on the opening lap.

Milligan had more luck in race two, working his way up from 16th on the grid to finish ninth.

The final race was under the safety car for all but one lap and with the limited time he finished eighth.

“We’ve gained more valuable experience at this iconic track which is valuable moving forward,” he said.

“We had the speed but couldn’t maximise it with the laps under safety car.”