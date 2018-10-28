Free bus service for Linwood College

A free bus service will be provided for Linwood College students when they move to

the former Avonside Girls’

High site while their school is rebuilt.

Linwood College will occupy the site from the middle of next year until the rebuild is finished in mid-2021.

The Ministry of Education will pay for a free bus service to shuttle students between Linwood and Avonside.

Linwood College principal Richard Edmundson said his “heart gave a leap” when the ministry offered to fund the service. He was also excited about the upcoming rebuild.

“The buildings are a vehicle for the values and what is important to the community – that’s what is at the heart of it.”

Ministry of Education head of education infrastructure service Kim Shannon said the bus service would help “minimise the impact” of the relocation on students.